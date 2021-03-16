Sister M. Agnesine Heinsch
VICTORIA — Sister M. Agnesine Heinsch, 91, died March 11, 2021. She was born January 9, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Otto and Gertrude Johanna Albrecht Heinsch. She was the oldest from a family of three girls.
Sister Agnesine completed grammar school at St. Leo’s School and High School at Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio. She took music lessons while in school and played at St. Joseph’s Church in South San Antonio; she graduated in 1946.
She was greatly impressed by the kindness, compassion and joy of the Sisters and, in 1955 entered Nazareth Convent, received the habit in 1956, and was professed on August 6, 1957. She received a BA degree with a major in History and a minor in English from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio.
During her years of ministry as a professed sister she taught at Our Lady of Victory School in Victoria, Sacred Heart School in Crosby, St. Leo in San Antonio, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Ganado, and St. John School in San Antonio. She was a loving dedicated teacher and also taught music and singing to the students. She then served at Blessed Sacrament Academy as Academy and/or Convent Treasurer for 35 years before retiring at Incarnate Word Convent.
Sister Agnesine was a great musician who used her talents in playing the organ/piano for Eucharistic Celebrations and other events throughout the years. Her hobbies included gardening, especially houseplants, and playing the piano.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rose Katherine Anz; brothers-in-law, Archie Mikel Anz, Jr., and Marvin Stacy. She is survived by her sister, Madeline Bertha Stacy and many nieces and nephews, grand nieces, and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Incarnate Word Convent, a Visitation and Scriptural Rosary will be held at 3:00 pm followed by a Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories at 6:30 pm.
On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at Incarnate Word Convent with Bishop Brendan Cahill as the presider and homilist. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3 with Father Albert Yankey presiding. (Masks and social distancing are required; limited seating)
Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
