Sister M. Amata Hollas
VICTORIA — Sister M. Amata Hollas, 84, passed away on December 19, 2021. She was born April 16, 1937 in Lott, TX, to the late Albert and Ann Gerdes Hollas. She was the eldest from a family of two girls and three boys. Sr. Amata received her grade-school education in Vanderbilt and Edna, and graduated from Nazareth Academy. She entered Nazareth Convent as a postulant on December 8, 1954, became a Novice on August 25, 1955, and pronounced her first vows on August 27, 1956. She received her BA from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio with a major in English and a minor in Latin and her Master of Education degree from Southwest Texas State University with a major in administration and a minor in psychology.
During her sixty-five years of ministry, Sister Amata served as a teacher and/or principal at St. Leo School in San Antonio, Our Lady of Victory School in Victoria, Holy Cross School in East Bernard, Sacred Heart School in La Grange, St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner, and Nazareth Convent/Academy in Victoria. She also served in the San Antonio Archdiocesan School Office as a school consultant for seven years and as the Congregational Initial Formation Director for eighteen years. Over the years, she assisted in vocation ministry and served on the Victoria Diocesan Council of Religious Education. She served on the Leadership Team as Counselor for twelve years and as secretary/archivist for the past nine years. Working with archives and being on the board of the Gabriel Project were very dear to her heart. She was a deeply spiritual woman whose fiat drew her close to the Beloved. Her faith was her stronghold as she daily grasped the hand of the Incarnate Word allowing Him to lead her as a Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. Eucharist, adoration, Liturgy of the Hours, and contemplation were essential elements in her daily life. Her joyful heart and spirit touched the hearts of all who met her. Family was extremely important to her. She cherished the various family gatherings, letters, emails, and texts and she enjoyed sharing photos of her family.
Sister Amata was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, William (Bill) Hollas.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Sawyers (Norman); and brothers, Dave Hollas (Betty), and Dan Hollas (Kathleen); her sister-in-law, Bunny; six nieces and three nephews; and three grandnieces and eleven grandnephews.
On Monday, December 27, 2021, at Incarnate Word Convent, a Visitation and Scriptural Rosary will be held at 3:00 p.m. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Incarnate Word Convent, a Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories will be held at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent with Bishop Brendan Cahill as the presider and homilist. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3 with Father Albert Yankey presiding. Pallbearers are Michael Hollas, Brad Hollas, Paul Hollas, Gene Sheblak, Chris Gerdes, and Charles Wileman. Honorary Pallbearers are the IWBS Leadership Team and all those for whom she served as Formation Directress. The Sisters and family are grateful to Doctors Frank Parma, Samuel Copeland, and Ty Meyer; and Citizens Medical Center fifth floor staff for the excellent care given to Sister Amata. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas, Gabriel Project, or donor’s choice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
