Sister M. Rosa Sanchez, IWBS
VICTORIA — Sister M. Rosa Sanchez, IWBS, (also known as Sister M. Benedicta Sanchez earlier in her religious life), 97, died on January 17, 2023. She was born August 16, 1925 in Mackay, TX, to the late Diego and Genoveva (Vargas) Sanchez. She was the fifth of eight children, four girls and four boys.
She received her elementary education at Adams Public School in El Campo and her high school education at Nazareth Academy in Victoria. She entered Nazareth Convent as a postulant in 1945 and made her profession of vows on September 2, 1947. Sister Rosa received her BA with a major in English and a minor in Spanish from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and her MA with a major in secondary education and a minor in sociology/psychology from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos.
During her 76 years as a member of the congregation, Sister Rosa taught on the elementary and junior high levels and also served as principal in several schools and as a director of religious education in various parishes. Her teaching experiences took her to St. Jerome School in Plum, St. Agnes School in San Antonio, Holy Cross School in East Bernard, Holy Cross School in Bay City, St. Michael School in Weimar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Selma, St. Leo School in San Antonio, Immaculate Conception School in Sealy, St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner, St. John School in San Antonio, Sacred Heart School in La Grange, Nazareth Academy in Victoria and Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio. As Director of Religious Education, Sister ministered in Holy Cross Parish in East Bernard, St. Mary’s Parish in Nada, Guardian Angels Parish in Wallis, St. Basil and St. Thomas Parishes in Angleton and St. Lawrence and St. Cecilia’s Parishes in San Antonio. She ministered as a certified Chaplain for Pastoral Ministry, counselor/chaplain for Family Hospice, Nurses in Touch Hospice, and Outreach Health Services in San Antonio.
In 2016 she moved to Incarnate Word Convent Health Care where she entered into her Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering. She enjoyed puzzles, listening to music and spiritual recordings and praying with people. She appreciated God’s wonders in nature and found delight in recalling and sharing God’s blessings to her throughout her life.
Sister Rosa was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Adela, Carlos, Anselmo, Refugia, Jesus, Emilio, Angelita and their spouses. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Steven Sanchez, Richard Sanchez, Ben Ethridge, Rene Sanchez, Roy Sanchez, and Rosendo T. F. Rodriguez, Jr.
Visitation and Scriptural Rosary will be held at Incarnate Word Convent (1101 N.E. Water St.) on Friday, January 20 at 3:00 p.m.. and a Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories will be held at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, January 21, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3. Memorial donations may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Blessed Sacrament Academy, Nazareth Academy, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.