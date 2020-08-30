Sister Maria Estefana Robles
VICTORIA — Sister Maria Estefana Robles, 78, died August 27, 2020. She was born September 2, 1941 in Victoria, Texas to the late Antonio and Maria Guadalupe Aguirre Rivera. She comes from a family of two girls and one boy. Sister completed her elementary education at Juan Linn School and graduated from Nazareth Academy in Victoria. When she was in Junior High, she began hearing the call to religious life and put it all in God’s hands. After graduation, there was another call; she married Manuel Robles in 1960. They were blessed with 4 children: Irma, James, Manuel Jr., and Martha. When her husband died, after 31 years of a happy marriage, she again began to hear the call to religious life and 3 years later she entered Incarnate Word Convent on February 2, 1995 and made her first profession of vows on December 21, 1997.
As a mother, Sister Maria Estefana was deeply bonded with her family, especially the little ones and she missed them dearly after she entered the convent. Her family continued to be a large part of her life and she continued to be an important role model to them. She had six grandchildren and one great grandchild. When her youngest child began school, she began work with the Victoria School District driving a school bus for disabled children. She loved to work with young children and their families. To further develop her gifts and talents, she received Child Development Associate Credentials from Palo Alto College in San Antonio, Training Certification from the Texas Association of Young Children in Dallas, Certification of Training from Texas Early Care and Education Career Development, as well as training at the Parents’ Academy “Precious Minds”, and Child Guidance Certification at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio and the Nazareth Academy Day Care Center in Victoria.
During her 23 years as a Professed Sister, her ministries were at the Child Development Center at Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio and the Nazareth Academy Day Care Center in Victoria. Her last ministries were in the IWC Gift Shop and IWC Health Care ministry at Incarnate Word Convent.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Luesiano Rivera; her daughter, Irma, and her sons, Manuel and James. She is survived by her sister, Angelita Rivera, her daughter, Martha; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Robles; grandchildren, Amanda Rodriquez, Ruben Rodriquez, Angelina (Angie) Cruz, James Robles, Jr, Vincent Robles, and David Robles; and 6 great grandchildren.
Private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at Incarnate Word Convent followed by burial at Catholic Cemetery #3. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent or donor’s choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (17)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- A Culture of Deceit (6)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Port Lavaca family mourns loss of toddler who 'put a smile on everybody's face' (1)
- Crossroads officials begin conversations about bringing psych unit to Victoria (1)
- Will you go to the free COVID-19 testing this week? (1)
- Letter: Trump is not the Gipper (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.