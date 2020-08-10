Sister M. Esther Gerbermann, 83, died August 4, 2020. She was born November 28, 1936 in Nada, Texas to the late Alvin Joseph and Anastasia Syring Gerbermann. She comes from a family of two boys and six girls. Sister Esther completed grammar school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Nada. She entered Nazareth Convent and in 1955 graduated from Nazareth Academy in Victoria. She entered the postulancy in 1954, after graduating in 1955 she received the habit August 25, 1955 and made first profession of vows August 26, 1956. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in History and a minor in English from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and received her Master's degree in Religious Education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. During her years of ministry as a professed sister, she taught at St. Agnes School in San Antonio, St. Michael's in Cuero, Holy Cross in East Bernard, Assumption of the BVM in Ganado, Sacred Heart in Floresville, Blessed Sacrament in San Antonio, Sacred Heart in La Grange, Sacred Heart in Crosby, and St. Paul High School in Shiner. She also served as DRE at Holy Cross Parish in East Bernard, St. Philip, the Apostle in Corpus Christi, and Vincent De Paul Parish in San Antonio. After retirement she lived at Incarnate Word Convent and shared in driving, sewing, gardening, the library, and household duties. She then moved to the IWC Health Care, ministering in the Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alvin H. and John F. Gerbermann; brothers-in-law, Alvin Wick and Daniel Melnar; sisters-in-law, Nina Perez Gerbermann and Anna Mae Mazac Gerbermann. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Wick, Lucille Antrich (Rudy), Mathilda Melnar, Theresa Klesel (Melvin), Cathy Hrncir (John), and sister-in-law, Grace Gerbermann; many nieces, nephews; grand nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Private Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at Incarnate Word Convent followed by burial at Catholic Cemetery #3. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas, or donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
