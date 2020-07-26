SISTER MARY GRACE KORENEK, IWBS VICTORIA - Sister Mary Grace Korenek died July 24, 2020. She was born March 8, 1920 in Plum, TX to the late William and Albina Samohyl Korenek. She was the third child in a family of four children - three boys and one girl. Sister Mary Grace completed grammar school in Plum Public School and St. Jerome School in Plum. She attended La Grange High School, and St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner, TX where she graduated in 1939. She entered the postulancy at St. Ludmila Convent on June 25, 1939; received the habit at Nazareth Convent in Victoria on June 10, 1940; and pronounced first vows on June 11, 1941. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English and a minor in Latin from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. During her years of ministry as a professed sister she taught at Nazareth Academy in Victoria, St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner, St. Edward School in Dubina and St. Mary School in Nada. She also did library work in Shiner and taught religion classes in Moulton, Flatonia and Praha. When stationed in Ganado, she visited the home-bound, assisted with the RCIA classes and coordinated prayer groups. As the Congregational Formation Director of Candidates, she was influential in many Sisters' vocations. After retirement she lived in the IWC Health Care, ministering in the Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Adolph, Frank, and Otto Korenek. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private Funeral Services will be held at Incarnate Word Convent. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas, or donor's choice. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
