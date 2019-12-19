SISTER ROSEMARY LEOPOLD VICTORIA - Sister Rosemary Leopold, 89, passed away December 16, 2019. She was born March 4, 1930 in Nada, TX to the late Leo Joseph and Otillia Gerbermann Leopold. She was the fourth child in a family of six children - four girls and two boys. Sister Rosemary attended St. Mary School in Nada, Garwood Public School and graduated from Nazareth Academy. She became a Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in Victoria on September 3, 1950 and made first profession of vows on Sept. 4, 1951. Sister Rosemary received her BA and MA degrees from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. Her years of ministry included serving as Principal and/or teacher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Selma, St. Leo School in San Antonio, Sacred Heart School in LaGrange, Holy Cross School and St. Patrick School in Dallas, Nazareth Academy in Victoria, Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville, Sacred Heart School in Crosby, and St. Michael School in Cuero. Her hobbies included cooking and gardening. Her last years were spent in the Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering. Her kind, gentle and peaceful spirit were a constant inspiration. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Albert Leopold and Leo (Jack) Leopold; sister, Adela Anna (Sister Alfreda) Leopold. She is survived by her sisters, Clara Cecilia Breummer and Mary Ann Leopold and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Incarnate Word Convent, a Visitation and Scriptural Rosary will be held at 3:00 pm followed by a Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories at 6:30 pm. On Friday, December 20, 2019, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at Incarnate Word Convent with Bishop Brendan Cahill as the presider and homilist. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3 with Father Christopher Korang presiding. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas, or donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
