Celebrating a Life ~ In loving memory of Sita (Rosita) Rodriguez-Martinez of Victoria, Texas who went to be with the Lord passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on April 27, 1929 in Goliad, Texas to the late Manuel and Maria Altamira-Rodriguez and the wife of the late Honored PFC Rosendo B. Martinez. She leaves behind her seven sons, Ricardo Martinez(Diana), Homer Martinez (Annabelle Gomez),Ross Martinez, Patrick Martinez, Noel Lee Martinez (Stella), Jesse Martinez and Johnny Lee Martinez; four daughters, Mary Elma Myers (Allen), Diana Espinoza (Eligio) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Rosanna Martinez-Penrod (Armando Arriaga) of Richmond, Texas and Mary Jane Montes (the late Roberto Montes, Sr.). She was preceded by her sisters: Guadalupe Trevino, Sarah Martinez, Demencia Luna, Elida Rodriguez and brothers; Bernardo Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Marcos Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez. She leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 33 great-great grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a funeral mass to follow at 1 PM, followed by burial in Glendale Cemetery in Goliad, TX.
The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Whitehouse and staff for the care of our mom's most intimate, vulnerable moments of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.
Our last memories of our mother are simple; a hard-working passionate figure of strength who never waned in her support, or love of her family and who soldiered on even when times were tough.
John 14: 1-3
"Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And, if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also."
