FRANCISCO CISCO KID SMITHWICK, SR. GANADO - Francisco "Cisco Kid" Smithwick, Sr., age 65, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born to Emilio and Manuela Smithwick, Sr. on Saturday, May 1, 1955 in Bay City, Texas. He recently celebrated his 47 year marriage to his longtime friend and love, Sally Smithwick on March 31st. He had four sons, one daughter, nine grandchildren, and four greatgrandchildren. Frank loved and lived for his family, he loved going fishing, gardening, dancing, and simply enjoying life. He enjoyed watching old western movies, spending time outdoors, being at his ranch, and loved looking at the stars. He was a great man, great dad, wonderful grandpa "Popo", and a hell of a husband. His family loved him very much. He made friends any and everywhere he went and never met a stranger. Frank left impressionable memories on everyone he met. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly Dad. Frank is survived by his wife, Sally Smithwick, his five children, son Frank Smithwick, Jr., daughter and husband Sabrina and Octavio Valenzuela, son and wife Christopher and Lorena Smithwick, Sr., son and wife Timothy and Patricia Smithwick, son and wife Mark and Jessica Smithwick, Sr.. Nine grandchildren, granddaughter and husband Melissa and Kirk Anderson, grandson C.J. Smithwick, granddaughter and husband Andrea and Clay Gonzales, Sr., granddaughter Brianna Smithwick, granddaughter Samantha Smithwick, granddaughter Madilyn Valenzuela, grandson Mark Smithwick, Jr., granddaughter Bayley Smithwick, and granddaughter Katalina Smithwick. Four great-grandchildren, great-grandson Clay Gonzales, Jr., great-granddaughter Liana Anderson, and great-granddaughters Alina Gonzales and Ava Gonzales. Viewing will be held at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel in Ganado, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 starting at 5:00-6:00 PM. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Smithwick, Timothy Smithwick, Mark Smithwick Sr., C.J. Smithwick, Mark Smithwick, Jr., Kirk Anderson, Octavio Valenzuela and Clay Gonzales. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962 361-771-2120.
