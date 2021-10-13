Sofia F. Caballero
VICTORIA — Sofia F. Caballero, age 61, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Sofia was born February 18, 1960 in Oregon, OH to Lamar Flores and Alfredo Flores.
A visitation and service for Sofia will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria TX. A funeral service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston, Victoria, TX.
Sofia is survived by her husband, Raymond Caballero; Mother Lamar Flores; sister Diana Flores Johnson (Don Stafford) and brother Miguel Flores (Rita Flores); family member, Mike Salavarria.
Sofia was preceded in death by her father Alfredo Flores, brother Alfredo Flores, Jr., niece Angelina Flores Alaniz and nephew Ernest Lee Alaniz Jr.
She married the love of her life September 2, 1995 and shared the last 26 years together. Next to her husband, Sofia had one more true love, her beloved Pomeranian Simba. He was and will always be her Papí. He had a way of making her laugh and smile like no one else could.
Sofia received her Associates of Applied Science from Victoria College in 2008. She was a loyal and devoted administrative assistance for the Victoria Women’s Clinic since 2007.
Her hobbies included baking, crafting, and she was always there if you broke it or had a sweet tooth.
Although Sofia didn’t have any children of her own, she had several nieces/nephews and great nieces/ great nephews whom she adored and loved. Her legacy of family, love and dedication lives on through each of them. She was committed to God and family. Sofia made sure that all knew of her support to achieve their highest potential. In her eyes each of them was always number one.
Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Johnson, Damian Caballero, Eli Gutierrez, Emilio Flores, Hector Martinez, Rogelio Flores. Honorary pallbearers Aerik Johnson, Damian Jeremiah Flores, Gwenevere Sofia Barron.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your charity of choice in her memory.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.