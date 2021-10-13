Sofia F. Caballero
VICTORIA — Sofia F. Caballero, age 61, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Sofia was born February 18, 1960 in Oregon, OH to Lamar Flores and Alfredo Flores.
A visitation and service for Sofia will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria TX. A funeral service will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston, Victoria, TX.
Sofia is survived by her husband, Raymond Caballero; Mother Lamar Flores; sister Diana Flores Johnson (Don Stafford) and brother Miguel Flores (Rita Flores); family member, Mike Salavarria.
Sofia was preceded in death by her father Alfredo Flores, brother Alfredo Flores, Jr., niece Angelina Flores Alaniz and nephew Ernest Lee Alaniz Jr.
She married the love of her life September 2, 1995 and shared the last 26 years together. Next to her husband, Sofia had one more true love, her beloved Pomeranian Simba. He was and will always be her Papí. He had a way of making her laugh and smile like no one else could.
Sofia received her Associates of Applied Science from Victoria College in 2008. She was a loyal and devoted administrative assistance for the Victoria Women’s Clinic since 2007.
Her hobbies included baking, crafting, and she was always there if you broke it or had a sweet tooth.
Although Sofia didn’t have any children of her own, she had several nieces/nephews and great nieces/ great nephews whom she adored and loved. Her legacy of family, love and dedication lives on through each of them. She was committed to God and family. Sofia made sure that all knew of her support to achieve their highest potential. In her eyes each of them was always number one.
Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Johnson, Damian Caballero, Eli Gutierrez, Emilio Flores, Hector Martinez, Rogelio Flores. Honorary pallbearers Aerik Johnson, Damian Jeremiah Flores, Gwenevere Sofia Barron.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your charity of choice in her memory.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.