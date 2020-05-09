SOFIA VALDEZ HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Sofia Valdez Hernandez, 69 of Victoria passed away Friday May 1, 2020. She was born in DeWitt County to the late Raymundo & Geronima Valdez. Sofia is survived by her daughters; Jeanette, and Hilda Hernandez, sons; Teofilo Hernandez Jr., Robert Hernandez, sisters; Victoria Garza, Maria Ninfa Mendoza, brothers; Ismael Valdez, Estaquio Valdez, Benito Valdez, 15 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation was held on Friday, May 8th from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary recited at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main). Burial will be Sat., May 9th at 9 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. 361-573-2777

