SONJASOSO MARIE NELSON BAUERLE GANADO - On Friday, June 5, 2020, Sonja, "SoSo" Marie Nelson Bauerle, loving wife, and mother passed away at the age of 82. Sonja was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 29, 1937. She received her nursing (RN) degree from Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas. On September 17, 1961, she married the love of her life; Robin D. Bauerle in Ganado, Texas. She has been preceded in death by her father; John Lambert Nelson, mother; Adair Mauritz Nelson and sister; Greta Carlson. She is survived by her loving husband; Robin and their four children; Jennifer and husband John Carpe', Elizabeth and husband Bill Keller, John Bauerle and fiance' Stacy Ballard, and Marcus and wife Debby Bauerle, grandchildren; John Carpe' and girlfriend Meagan Alex, Tyler and wife Elyse Bauerle, Austin Carpe', Bronson Keller, Torie Bauerle, Justin Bauerle, Trace Bauerle and girlfriend : Sara Brezina, Ryan Bauerle and Easton Baurele, great-grandchildren: Isla Madrid, and Kassie and Drake Baurele. SoSo will always be remembered for being such a wonderful mother, and SoSo, and friend for her kindness and spunky attitude. In lieu of flowers; the family request that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of South Texas in her name. Services will be Monday at 1:30 pm at St. James Lutheran Church with Margaret Jackson officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
