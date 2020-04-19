SOPHIA SCHULZE GRANITE SHOALS - Sophia Corgey Schulze of Granite Shoals, Texas passed away peacefully on the glorious Easter morning of April 12, 2020 at the age of 78. With family around her for many days, she was able to peacefully pass away to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter morning. Sophie was born to William and Hilda Corgey on November 3, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She grew up in Goliad and graduated from Goliad High School as Valedictorian in 1959. Sophie attended the University of Texas in Austin, where she received several degrees and certifications over the years. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology, she then furthered her career by receiving certifications in Education, High School Science and Educational Diagnostician. She earned her Masters in Special Education and Counseling in the early 1980's. Sophie loved working with children and she served in many school systems: Kenedy ISD, Pettus ISD, Bee County Education Co-Op and Burnet ISD. While in Pettus, Sophie met and married Jack Schulze on July 1, 1975. They built a life together in Pettus for many years. In 1992, they moved to Granite Shoals (right outside of Marble Falls), to live a life of luxury on Lake LBJ. Jack Schulze passed away on January 26, 2000. It was after this time, that Sophie met Merwyn Foster. They spent many years traveling around the United States in their fifth wheel, exploring and making new friends wherever they went. It is with sadden hearts that we had to face the loss of Merwyn on March 28, 2020 due to a battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Sophie had an infectious laugh and smile. She loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. Her favorite love was her children and her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with them, always celebrating every birthday and accomplishment they earned. She was affectionately known as "Marmie" to them all. Sophie is survived by her two sons, Richard S. Newman and wife, Sherry of Baytown, Texas and David Michael Newman and wife, Tammy of League City, Texas. She is also survived by her step-son, Jack Schulze and wife, Bryna of Austin, Texas and step-daughter Cynthia Schulze of Odessa, Texas. Her beloved grandchildren who loved their "Marmie" so much are: Kamey Berry and husband, David, Lexi Newman, Amber, Austin and Braeden Newman, Jackson Schulze, Dylan and Kaitlyn Dupont and great grandchildren, Jackson and Courtney Schulze. Sophie is also survived by her beloved German Shepherd, Lilly. Sophie is preceded in death by her loving parents, William Henry Corgey and Hilda Beaumont Corgey, her brother Jackson Beaumont Corgey and wife Virginia, sister, Dayna Claire Adair and husband William "Buzz", and sister, Billie Colleen Corgey. The family of Sophia Schulze will be planning a summer Memorial Service to be held in Marble Falls once everyone is able to attend due to the quarantine. Information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
