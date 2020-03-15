SPENCER NICHOLS WACO - Spencer Scobee Nichols was born February 27, 2020 to Justin and Rebekah Nichols in Houston, at Texas Children's Hospital. He passed away peacefully in his parent's arms on February 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Clifton. The family will receive visitors from 12:30-1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church. He was born with a head full of hair and the cutest little nose. He was just too perfect for words. Although he was here only a short time, he was loved by so many. Spencer is survived by his parents; grandparents, Tim and Linda McPherson of Port Lavaca, and Tom and Anita Nichols of Clifton; great grandmother, Barbara Nichols of Clifton; uncle Chad McPherson (Kathy) of Victoria; aunt Star Santos (Erik) of Clifton; uncle Brandon Nichols of Aurora, Colorado; cousins, Clarissa, Sidney, both of Waco, Jakob and Harper both of Clifton, and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Lester and Jacquelyn McClurkan, Allen and Joyce McPherson, Arnold and Louise Hampe, H.T. Nichols, and uncle Dustin Nichols. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in Spencer's memory to CDH Stars and Angels. www.cdhstarsandangels.org/getinvolved Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com
