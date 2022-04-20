Sr. M. Carmelita Casso
VICTORIA — Sister M. Carmelita Casso, IWBS, 100, died on April 12, 2022. She was born April 8, 1922 in San Antonio to the late Jesse and Luisa Diaz Casso. She was the eldest of seven children, four girls and three boys. Sister Carmelita attended elementary grades in Houghton Public Schools in Detroit Michigan, and St. Peter and St. Joseph Home in San Antonio. After she graduated from Blessed Sacrament Academy High School in San Antonio, she pursued her call to become a religious sister and entered the Postulancy of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Blessed Sacrament Convent in San Antonio on September 9, 1939; became a Novice at Nazareth Convent in Victoria on June 10, 1940; and professed religious vows on June 11, 1941. She received a BA in English and Spanish from Incarnate Word College; a MA in Spanish from the University of Houston; and a MA in Theology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. She also studied music and was an excellent organist. During her 81 years as a Sister, Sister Carmelita taught at the grade-school level in Shiner, Loire, San Marcos, Weimar, Selma, Cuero, Victoria at Nazareth Academy, and San Antonio at Blessed Academy High School level.
While at Nazareth, she had charge of the boarders for a while and assisted with Drum and Bugle Corps for nine years. She then served as Secretary General for the Congregation for six years. From 1982 until 2010, she lived in Rome, Italy and Lyons, France, while translating the French writings of the IWBS Foundress, Venerable Jeanne Ch?zard de Matel, into English and in promoting the Cause of Canonization of the foundress. There was great jubilation when the foundress was proclaimed “Venerable” in 1992. Sister Carmelita was able to communicate in English, Spanish, French, Latin, and Italian. After 2010 Sister Carmelita resided at Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria and continued translating the writings of Venerable Jeanne de Matel as well as promoting the Cause of Canonization of the foundress in every way she could. Throughout her life, she was vivacious, entertaining, dedicated, deeply spiritual, and an avid reader.
Sister Carmelita was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Jessie, Beatrice (Betty), Mary Louise, Philip, Henry, Gloria and their spouses. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Rosary and Visitation will be held at Incarnate Word Convent (1101 N.E. Water Street) on Thursday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. A Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories will be held at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, April 22, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3. Memorial donations may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Blessed Sacrament Academy, Nazareth Academy, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
