SSGT. LONICE FRANKLIN STAPLETON, NB - SSgt. (Ret) Lonice Royal Franklin born November 12, 1957, in Victoria, Texas, was called to his Heavenly home on December 28, 2019. He most recently resided in Stapleton, Nebraska with his loving wife of 24 years, Anne Marie Franklin. Lonice served 15 years in the United States Air force, followed by 25 years with Union Pacific Railroad. Funeral arrangements for Lonice will be Thursday, January 9th, 2020 with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a celebration service beginning 12:00 p.m . at Guadalupe District Association Church, 1719 Burleson St., San Antonio TX 78202. Internment will take place at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209. Arrangements entrusted to D.W. Brooks Funeral Home.

