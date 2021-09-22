Staff Sgt Thomas F. Rendon
VICTORIA — Staff Sgt Thomas F. Rendon, 72, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord September 15, 2021. He was born December 30, 1948 in Port Lavaca to the late Abelardo and Trinidad (Farias) Rendon. He married Maria “Toni” Pizana on September 23, 2006 in Victoria.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sportsman’s Church, 8793 US HWY 87 N, Victoria, with Pastor Larry Helms, Steven Castaneda, and Thomas E. Rendon officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Thomas Barnett, Noah Gomez, Bobby Rangel, Jonas Rangel, Ramon Gomez, and Abel Rendon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eva Alvarado and Sylvia Escalona.
Thomas is survived by the “apple of his eye”, his soulmate, his best friend, and loving wife of 15 years, Maria “Toni” Rendon; his children, Thomas Edward (Deborah) Rendon, Trina (Lupe) Hernandez, Veronica (Ramon) Gomez, Bobby (Shelby) Rangel, Samantha Rangel and Jonas Rangel; a brother, Edward (Gloria) Rendon; three sisters, Ella (Paul) Reyes, Elva Duenez, and Patricia (Victor) Benitez, 21 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and host of family and friends.
Staff Sgt Thomas F. Rendon joined the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the military in 1980 and began to serve God’s Kingdom, his community, and his family and friends. He was an active volunteer for ESGR (Employee Support for Guard & Reserve) and received a national award for his service. He was a member of the Blue Line Defenders, was a former volunteer with CASA & VITA, served as a pastor at Men United and gave discipleship classes for men and women over the years. His favorite thing was spending time with his family and friends.If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to Men United, 96 Adcock Dairy, Victoria, Texas 77905.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
