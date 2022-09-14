Stanley E. Johnson
YORKTOWN — Stanley E. Johnson, 72, of Yorktown passed away Monday Sept. 12, 2022. He was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX to Millard and Jewel Fay Johnson.
He a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. He loved hunting, fishing and really enjoyed shooting skeet and trap. Stanley received his 50 year Licensee pin in June from the Texas Funeral Director Association.
Stanley is survived by his daughters Christy Johnson and Staci Newman. He is also survived by his grandson Trenton Newman.
Visitation will be 1-2 pm Friday September 16, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home with Funeral services beginning at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ed Heimann, Jeff Massey, James Massey, Trenton Newman, Billy Kleine and Ralph Paige.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
