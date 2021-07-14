Stanley George Heinold
VICTORIA — Stanley George Heinold, known to the greater Victoria community as “Stan” of Stan’s Texaco, peacefully passed on to be with our loving Savior the morning of Monday, July 12, 2021.
Stan is survived by his wife of 49 years Carleen Pechacek Heinold, his daughter Monica Heinold Watkins and her husband Ken, and his sister Martha Baros and her husband Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lois Sparkman.
Stan was born in Goliad County on October 20, 1942, the youngest of the three children of George and Florine Heinold. He attended and graduated from Victoria High School in 1961. He met Carleen at a mutual friend’s wedding in 1971 and a year later they were married.
As the owner operator of Stan’s Texaco for 40 years, Stan was well known throughout all of Victoria. Later, after retirement, he continued to keep busy as an assistant at Victoria Auto Auction and afterward would enjoy the occasional cold Lone Star Light with his friends. Stanley and his wife were active members of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, where Stan served as a greeter and Carleen sang in the church choir.
His wife and daughter would like to extend their gratitude to the Stephanies, Kristine, Evelyn and the rest of the MICU staff at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15 at 5:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery with flag folding by the Victoria Veteran’s Council. Additional information is available, and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (9)
- There is no equal (7)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.