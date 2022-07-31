Stanley M. Matson Jr.
VICTORIA — Stanley M. Matson Jr., 75, of Victoria passed away July 27, 2022. He was born November 18, 1946 in Calhoun County to Stanley Marshall Matson Sr. and Mildred Lorean Neill Matson. He was a farmer/rancher and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Matson; step-children, Jo Ellen Juarez (Greg), Quirt McCoy (Aleisha), Debbie Laza, Tim Wagner (Michelle), Darril Wagner (Debra), and Johnny Wagner (Margie); sisters, Brenda Peterson (Lummie) and Phoebe Shrimpton (David); brother, Joseph Matson (Nora); and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James M. Matson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Michael Curlee, Quirt McCoy, Pat Chrisco, Nicholas Chrisco, Bo Matson, and Tim Wagner.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

