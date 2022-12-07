Stella Agatha Blanchard
AUSTIN — Stella was born on November 27th, 1942, in her family’s farmhouse near Hobson, Texas. She was the ninth child of Clement and Charlotte Henke. She passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 80 in Austin, Texas.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will always be remembered for her loving heart, her passion for a good story, and her easy smile. She had a deep appreciation for her large extended family and took immense joy spending time with them.
In 1964, Stella earned a degree in education from Southwest Texas State University. Upon graduation, at the age of twenty-two, she began a decades long career as an educator. Her first position, as an elementary classroom teacher, was with the Harlingen ISD (San Antonio, Texas). In 1972, after brief stints teaching in Edna, Texas and Victoria, Texas, she moved to Austin, Texas. There, she found a long-term home at Popham Elementary in the Del Valle ISD. Attending classes during her summer breaks, Stella returned to Southwest Texas for graduate studies. In 1980, she earned a Master’s Degree in Reading Education and Literacy. She taught students who needed additional instruction in learning to read until her retirement in 1999.
Stella was quick to make friends and she displayed her love for others openly. Her warm expressions charmed generations of students and family. She would be the first to suggest putting on a tv show, going to a movie, having a bowl of ice cream, or taking pictures. The fastest way to impress her was to tell her a good story or joke. It did not matter if she heard it before, or if the details changed. Sharing the time together was her priority.
Stella was an outstanding mother, aunt, and grandmother. She took great pride in helping her large family stay connected. She would spend hours composing and updating family contact lists, writing group emails, and coordinating family get togethers.
Stella is survived by her sons, Jay Blanchard and Joel Blanchard; daughter-in-law, Laura Kolstad; granddaughter, Katie Blanchard; and grandson, Kevin Blanchard.
She is honored by six of her relatives as pallbearers: Kevin Blanchard, Steve Blanchard, Jeffery Hons, Stephen Hons, Phillip Hons, and Jim Young.
Stella was a devoted woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
