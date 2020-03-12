STELLA GUTIERREZ VICTORIA - Stella Gutierrez, 62, passed away surrounded by family, on March 9, 2020. Stella was born February 10, 1958 in Odessa, TX to Ysidro Castillo and the late Selina Amaya Castillo. Stella worked at the Victoria College as an administrative assistant for many years and was a member of Life Impact Church. Stella is survived by her father, Ysidro Castillo of Victoria; sons, Marco "Tony" Gutierrez (Roxanne) of San Antonio, Paul Gutierrez (Desirae) of Victoria; husband, Joe Galindo of Victoria; sister Carmelita "Millie" Saldivar (Gabe) of Rosharon; brother, Carlos Castillo (Sophie) of Victoria and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother and brother, Ysidro Castillo Jr. Visitation is Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral service is Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joe Galindo, Paul Gutierrez, Tony Gutierrez, Nathan Gutierrez, Carlos Castillo and Joey Munoz. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
