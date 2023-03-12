Stella Moya Flores
VICTORIA — Stella Moya Flores, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 8th, 2023. She was born October 22nd, 1938 in Victoria to the late Eudoro Moya and Merced Rodriguez.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Rivera (Chris) of Victoria, Linda Stella Diaz (Louis) of Angleton, Jeanie Perez (Ed) of Victoria, and Cathy Humphrey of Victoria; son Edward W. Flores (Theresa) of Victoria, and brothers Eudoro Moya Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada and Samuel Moya of Austin, Texas.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Elvira Hammond, Robert Moya, and Jesse Moya.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, from 12pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary to begin at 12:15pm and a Funeral Mass to begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Rivera, Nathan Gonzales, Elliot Humphrey, Mason Rodriguez, Emery Flores, and Elina Flores. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Williams and Jason Galvan.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria 361-575-3212.

