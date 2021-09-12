Stephanie Sekula
FALLS CITY, TX — Stephanie Gawlik Sekula, age 51, of Falls City, TX gained her angel wings on September 8th, 2021. She was born to Henry and Catherine Petrash on August 20th, 1970 in Alvin, TX. Her family relocated to Victoria, TX where she would go on to graduate from Stroman High School.
Stephanie married Eric Sekula on August 16th, 2014 in Cestohowa, TX where they then resided on his family land fulfilling her dream of living in the country near Falls City.
Stephanie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a tremendous love for her family and all of God’s creatures. She loved her canine companion Misty, all horses, the beach, and her Texas A&M University Aggies. In her early years, she fueled her passion for animals through various clubs and jobs. She was a long-time member of several trail ride clubs, rode horses in rodeo events and volunteered at the Victoria Riding Therapy Center. She worked as a horse trainer and as a veterinarian assistant at multiple veterinarian clinics. Her second love which she inherited from her step-grandfather, Wilfred Kloesel, was antique farm equipment. She proudly founded the largest antique tractor club in Texas, The South Texas Wheel Spinner and Crank Twisters, and enjoyed coordinating their many events. As her children, Travis, Cody and Summer, all progressed through school and became involved in sports and different organizations, she did also. She enjoyed being involved, leading and especially coordinating events and fundraisers to support her children’s activities. In recent years, she enjoyed spending quality family time with many trips to the beach, A&M football games, and rodeos beside her loving husband, Eric, her children, and grandchildren.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Eric Sekula; two sons, Travis (Cassie) Boehm and Cody Boehm, daughter, Summer Gawlik; grandchildren, Chloe, Carter and Ronin; parents, Henry and Cathy Petrash, in-laws, Gerald and Lillian Sekula; brothers, Jonathan (Beth) Petrash and Brandon (Amy) Petrash, brother in-laws, Keith (Susan) Sekula and Justin (Katie) Sekula; along with many nieces and nephews.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City on Sunday, September 12th, from 4:30-6:00pm, followed by reciting the Rosary at 6:00pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, September 13th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by graveside services. Pallbearer servers will include her sons, brothers, brother in-laws, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested monetary donations to be mailed to Falls City National Bank P.O. Box 339, Falls City, TX 78113 payable to Summer Gawlik Education Fund
