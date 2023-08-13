Stephanie Stephanie Roemer
VICTORIA — Stephanie Lynn Roemer passed away on Wednesday, August 9th at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital at the age of 60. She was born in Victoria on March 28th, 1963, to James and Rosalie Hrabovsky Roemer. Stephanie was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and the KJZT. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1981 and was a graduate of Victoria College.
Stephanie was employed at Red Lobster for 30 years where she made lifelong friends. Stephanie’s wit, eidetic memory and storytelling ability will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a deep love for her family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her father; brothers, Mark, Steven, and Brian; grandparents; and beloved companion, Neil Sarlls. She is survived by her loving mother, Rosalie; sisters, Cynthia Ericksen (Richard), Donna Conti (James); and brother, Donald Roemer (Raquel Tuso.)
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Brooke Army Medical Center, DeTar Post Acute, PAM Health Specialty Hospital, Twin Pines North, Drs. Yong Du, Azhar Malik, William Sponsel, and Gustavo Sandigo. Their years of compassionate care for Stephanie were deeply appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13th from 5-7 pm at Grace Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary prayed at 6 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 14th at 10 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with The Very Revered Kirby F. Hlavaty officiating. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery #3 on Vine Street.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Ericksen, James Conti, Nathan Brown, Randall Bernhard, John Gillespie, and Larry Ormsby. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Ericksen and Ed Austin.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or donor’s choice. Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Home.

