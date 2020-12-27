Stephen A. McPhail
VICTORIA — Stephen A. McPhail passed away on December 22, 2020. He was born August 18, 1952 in Pearsall, Tx to the late Marvin A. and Christine Long McPhail. Stephen graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He was a chemical engineer for 30 years with Union Carbide at the Seadrift plant.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Jane McPhail Duering and her husband Richard B. Duering. Stephen was blessed with some special nephews and nieces that he treated like his own kids: DeAna Jane McPhail Helmer, BillyJon Aubrey McPhail, Christine Anneliese Duering Cluchey and Stephen Richard Duering. Stephen was also blessed with several grand nieces and nephews whom he loved very much: Zachary Helmer, Hannah Helmer, Sarah Helmer, Kellan McPhail, Aubrey McPhail, Grayson McPhail, Elizabeth Cluchey, Matthew Cluchey, Aaron Duering, and Luke Duering.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rebecca Ann Stubbs McPhail, and brothers, Billy M. McPhail, Jon Gary McPhail.
A public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 Hwy 87 North. Graveside services at Memory Gardens Cemetery will be begin at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of South Texas in memory of Stephen. Please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net to leave words of comfort for Stephen’s family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 16 % (2)
Online Poll
Did you get what you wanted for Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.