Stephen Anthony
Argubright
GOLIAD — Stephen Anthony Argubright entered into rest on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the age of 62. He was born April 28, 1958 in Robstown, TX to Homer and Felicia Argubright. Stephen was an Ordained Minister, a cattleman, and the business owner of Warrior Supply.
Stephen is survived by his wife Janice Argubright, sons Brandon Argubright and Joshua Argubright, daughters Desiree Arrambide and Rachel McMillin, brother Charles Argubright, sisters Cynthia Smedstad, Sandra Riley, and Terri Argubright, and his grandchildren Kaley Arrambide, Alexsis Arrambide, Rocco Argubright, Max Argubright, Zane McMillin, Brody McMillin, Addie McMillin, Ezekial Argubright, Joshua Argubright Jr., Adrianna Argubright, Yisreal Argubright, Colton Argubright, and Axle Argubright.
He is preceded in death by his brothers John Argubright, Thomas Argubright, Mark Argubright, granddaughter Tatum McMillin, father-in-law John Gill and mother-in-law Nell Gill.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Homer Argubright, Brandon Argubright, Josh Argubright, Brian McMillin, Twinkie Campbell, Brent Goyen, Randy Franklin, Rachel McMillin, Desiree Arrambide, William Wood, Kenny Riley, Kendal Riley, Kolin Riley, Kyle Riley, Kalder Riley, and John Gill.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sportsman Church, 8793 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX, with Glenn Dry, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, candy, or gifts the Argubright family request financial gifts be made to Son Valley Ranch. These gifts will be directed to the air conditioning fund a project that was on his heart and mind for years for the ministry. Online gifts can be made at sonvalleyranch.org or mailed to: Son Valley Ranch, 8793 US Hwy 87 N., Victoria Texas 77904.
