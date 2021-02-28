Stephen Burda Hebert
VICTORIA — Stephen “Steve” B. Hebert passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on September 25, 1929 in Lake Charles, LA, the first-born son to DeWitt County Judge Stephen P. Hebert and Carolyn Burda Hebert.
Steve grew up in Cuero, TX where he attended Cuero High School and was a member of the football team. He graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 1951 with a Business Administration degree. He served as a member of the Reserves in the United States Army.
Steve married Elaine Early in 1952. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Company. The family lived in various locations including Houston, TX, New Orleans, LA, Duncanville, OK, and Bartlesville, OK. Following retirement, Steve and Elaine moved to Victoria, TX. After his wife, Elaine, passed in 1992, he moved to Cuero, TX. He married Lorraine Gwosdz on June 21, 2002 and moved back to Victoria.
Steve was a loyal retiree of Phillips Petroleum Company. He was a lifelong, dedicated supporter and fan of the Cuero Gobblers football team and enjoyed watching football and baseball. He was a member of the Cuero Booster Club and the Serra Club, and was a Hospitality Minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria, TX. He enjoyed spending time tending to his cattle, having coffee with friends at the Dairy Queen in Cuero, TX, and going to dances with Lorraine.
Steve is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter, Ann Hebert of Katy, TX; sons Richard “Ricky” Hebert of Houston, TX, and David Hebert and his wife Tammy of Manvel, TX; step-daughter Diane and husband Blair Warren of Kingsbury, TX, step-daughter Brenda and husband Todd Mabry of Blanco; step-son David Gwosdz of Inez, TX; step-son Michael and wife Jenny Gwosdz of Inez, TX; step-son Bruce and wife Jana Gwosdz of Inez, TX; step-daughter-in-law Louise Gwosdz, wife of deceased step-son Paul Gwosdz of Victoria, TX; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Patsy Hebert, wife of deceased brother Emanual “Andy” Hebert, of Victoria, TX.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Emanual “Andy” Hebert; first wife Elaine Early Hebert; and step-son Paul Gwosdz.
Steve will be lying in state on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. A private mass will be held at a later date and interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. Both will be private for immediate family only due to safety concerns pertaining to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Church at P.O. Box 2448, Victoria, TX 77902, and to the Cuero Gobblers All Sports Booster Club, P. O. Box 802, Cuero, TX 77954.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.