STEPHEN DENNIS FUZZY FULTZ VICTORIA - Stephen Dennis "Fuzzy" Fultz, 69, passed away on January 13, 2020. He was born in Olney, TX to the late Kelton and Wanda Thaline Fultz on January 6, 1951. Stephen graduated from Victoria High School in 1969. He then traveled to Hawaii to attend college and embraced the surfing lifestyle. Stephen married Mary Jo Potcinske on March 21, 2007 in Victoria at Holy Family of Mary, Joseph, and Jesus Roman Catholic Church. He worked as a carpenter for many contractors in Oregon, Washington, and Texas. Stephen enjoyed enlightening the lives of many with his talents of cooking and woodworking. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, and relaxing with family and friends. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, ACTS team, and a hospice volunteer. Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary Potcinske Fultz; brother, Presley Darnell of Fort Worth; sister, Lydia Darnell of Allen; daughters, Melanie Bunnell, Chrystal (Adam) Woods, Dixie Patterson; son, Randy JW Patterson, all of Victoria; step father, John Bunnell of Mansfield; nieces, Lana Karpus, Natalie Darnell, Cory Nobles, Katy Hamilton, and Jessica Rossner; nephew, William Hamilton; and 11 grandchildren. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Aunts Winifred Howard, Anette Fossati; Uncle Jesse Birdwell Jr., and son, Colton Patterson. The family will gather for a visitation from 1 to 2 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 followed by a rosary at 2:30 pm, with the Funeral Service at 3 pm, at Colonial Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (2)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
Online Poll
Who is your favorite comic book hero?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.