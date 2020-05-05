STEPHEN PORTER DOUGHTY WOODSBORO - Stephen Porter Doughty, 66, passed away April 29, 2020. He was born August 1, 1953 in Refugio, Texas to the late Amos and Mary Lou Williamson Doughty He is survived by his wife Carmen H. Doughty of Woodsboro, Texas. Memorial services will be at a later date. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
