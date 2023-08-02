Stephen Michael Tobin
VICTORIA — Stephen Michael Tobin, the beloved son of Dr. Dennis and Eileen Tobin passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the age of 46. Stephen was born on December 9, 1976 in Rochester, MN. Steve graduated from Pen Foster with a degree in computer science. Steve loved music and was also a graduate of the Audio Engineering Institute in San Antonio, Tx.
Steve is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Dorothy Tobin and his maternal grandparents Ralph and Sophia Zangrilli.
Steve is survived by his parents, his sister Jennifer Schevers and her husband Cory of Pflugerville, Tx. His Aunt Ethel Putthoff of Springfield, MO, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Inurnment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In honor of Steve’s love for animals and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Acres of Animals or Victoria Animal Control.
Services under the direction of Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.