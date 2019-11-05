STEPHEN ROBERT HUNTER HALLETTSVILLE - Stephen Robert Hunter, 65, of Hallettsville lost his fight to pancreatic cancer on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home with his family by his side in Hallettsville, Texas. Stephen was born in Uvalde, Texas on December 27, 1953, the son of and preceded by C. Sumner Hunter and Jeanette Holsomback Hunter. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Nancy Stewart Hunter of Hallettsville; Son, Heath Sumner Hunter (grandchildren Austin and Abigail) of Houston; Daughter, Tara Jeanette Hunter (grandchildren Kaylee, Peyton, and Luke) of Austin; Son, John Paul Hunter and his wife Morgan (grandson Hudson) of Eagle Lake; Son, Jett Stephen Hunter and his wife Samara (grandchildren Clive and Blair) of Houston; Brother, C. Sumner Hunter and his wife Cathy (niece Kim and nephew Casey); Brother, Philip Hunter and his wife Cathy; Brother Richard Hunter and his wife Sherrie; Sister, Megan Moreau and her husband David (niece Merritt); Sister-in-law, Laura Stewart Bohuslav and her husband Rodney (niece Emilie and nephew Trevor); aunt Tina Holsomback Melson and her husband Marvin; and several cousins. Stephen graduated from John H. Reagan High School in 1972. He married his beloved Nancy in 1975 and one year later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bio-chemistry degree. Stephen and Nancy moved to Hallettsville for Stephen to take a job as a chemist at Lavco Inc. The couple fell in love with the city and never left. Stephen later transitioned into the field of education where he started as a teacher/coach and later moved into administration and counseling. Stephen was also a full-time bus driver for the school district for many years. Stephen was extremely active in the community. He was a Little League coach and a member of the Lions Club and the Booster Club president. Stephen was a member of First Methodist church where he served as a church advocate for over four decades. Stephen was a city council member for 20 years and was elected the city Mayor in 2016 a position that he was privileged to serve. Stephen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, colleague, and community member. He had the ability to brighten any room with his kind heart and sense of humor. Stephen will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Hallettsville. The family welcomes friends starting at 5:00 PM. A time for sharing memories of Stephen will begin at 6:15PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Hallettsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Stephen's life after the funeral service at the American Legion Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Hospice of South Texas, Lavaca County Texas Exes, or PanCan.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com
