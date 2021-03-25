Steve Chomout

He was born December 12, 1927 in Yoakum to Joseph and Kathrene Lekes Chomout.
He was the owner of Yoakum Shoe Hospital, Steve’s Upholstery and worked at Torel. He enjoyed traveling, playing dominos, putting together puzzles and working crossword puzzles. He was a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, K.J.T., Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors: step-son, George Motal (Jean) of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Frances Motal Chomout; sisters, Joan Huntley, Bessie Staehr, Lillian Okruhlik and Mary Kovalcik; brothers, James Chomout, Sr, Joe Chomout and Frank Chomout.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary Friday, March 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery mausoleum.
Pallbearers: B.J. Chomout, Robert Gordon, Freddie Staehr, Gary Shows, John Kovalick and Stephen Migura.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph School Endowment Fund.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.