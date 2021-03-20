Steve Duckworth
BAYSIDE — Steve entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. He was born November 21, 1948 in Midland, TX to Bryan and Retha Duckworth. Steve and Carolina, his loyal and loving wife, reside on Copano Bay in Bayside, Texas. They are members of Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, TX. Steve had a deep love for our Lord. He retired from Kiewit Offshore in 2015. Steve loved spending time with his family and greatly enjoyed his 13 grandchildren. His lifelong passion was raising cattle. He worked diligently to build a quality herd of Hereford cattle and thoroughly enjoyed spending his days at the farm or fishing in the bay. He also enjoyed playing golf on occasion, as well as playing games at church with his friends. Steve was a wonderful mentor to many over his lifetime and loved to be of help to anyone in need. Surviving Relatives: Carolina Duckworth, wife; Stephanie Nuce, daughter; Miranda Little, daughter; Gilbert Colunga, stepson; Elizabeth Colunga, stepdaughter; Crystal Hernandez, stepdaughter; Mark Duckworth, brother; Bryan Duckworth, brother; Grandchildren: Isabel Salazar, Valentine Colunga, Haley Hernandez, Maribel Salazar, Wyatt Nuce, Lexie Hernandez, Moses Salazar, Naveah Colunga, Westyn Nuce, Lupito Hernandez V., Kelsey Hernandez, Abigail Little, Jackson Little. Nieces and Nephews: Courtney Fitzgerald, Bryan Ike Duckworth, Rebecca Williams. Visitation will be Sunday, March 21, 2021 1:00pm - 8:00pm at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, TX. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, 11:00am at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 Kasten St, Woodsboro, TX, graveside service to follow at St. Mary’s Bayside Cemetery in Bayside, TX. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. (361)526-4334
