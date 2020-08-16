Steve J. Machart, age 86, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Steve was born December 23, 1933 in Shiner, Texas to Lilly Michalec Machart and Albert Machart.
Steve is survived by daughter Sandra Mendoza (Augustine) of South Carolina; daughter Linda Heasley (Charles) of Quinlan, Texas; and son Wayne Machart (Dionne) of Anna, Texas; sister Barbara Hall of Victoria, Texas; sister Olive Jean Millican of McKinney, Texas; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Helen Machart; father Albert Machart and mother Lilly Michalec Machart; brother Alvin Machart and sister Eunice Bohuslav.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Gabriel Maison officiating.
Words of comfort can be posted and shared with the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com
Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. Moulton, Texas 78941 Phone # 361-596-4631
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.