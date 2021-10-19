Steve M. Morales
VICTORIA — Steve M. Morales, 47, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1974, in Cuero, and was raised by his parents Margarito and Rita Morales.
He is survived by his mom, Rita Morales; brother, Kevin Morales; sister-in-law, Dede Morales; niece, Kamdyn; nephew, Kollin; and numerous friends and family.
Steve graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor’s in Science and Electrical Engineering. He was employed with South Texas Project in Bay City for over 15 years. Steve was well known for his bright mind, big smile, laugh, and love for the Texas Longhorns.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Debra; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Anestasio Garcia and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Morales.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Yorktown from 5-8pm. Rosary will be recited that same evening 7pm. Funeral Mass will be 10am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the San Luis Catholic Church with Father Francis Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Finch Funeral Chapel 361 564-2277.
