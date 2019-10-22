STEVE PEREZ ELIZALDE REFUGIO - Steve Perez Elizalde, 77, passed away October 14, 2019. He was born February 24, 1942 in Refugio, Texas. He is survived by his son Steve (Myra Mendoza) Perez; daughter Melissa (David) Elizalde Aguilera; brothers Danny (Frances) Elizalde of Refugio, Ricardo Elizalde of Bayside; sisters Seiria Villarela of Houston, Rachel Elizalde McGough of Batesville, Arkansas and Martha Martinez of San Antonio of San Antonio; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, Our Lady of Refuge at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery - Corpus Christi at 2:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.
