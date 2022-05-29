Steve Veliz
HALLETTSVILLE — Steve Veliz, 57, of Hallettsville passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022, in Victoria , Texas after a short battle with lung cancer.
Steve was born in Victoria, Texas to Gilbert Gomez Veliz and Beatrice Moya on September 19, 1964. He attended Stroman High School. Steve worked for Franklin & Wilma Stary for 36 years in Hallettsville. Steve loved woodwork & welding. He also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.
Steve is preceded in death by his brother Gregory John Veliz Sr., father Gilbert Gomez Veliz, stepmother Carolina Veliz, and Uncle Alfred Moya
Steve is survived by his longtime love Robin Gutierrez , Siblings Kimberly (Gino) Hernandez, Billie (Bryan) Ketchum, Michelle Wofford, Ricky Trost, Juanita Veliz, Melissa (Martin) Bauer, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere message of gratitude to the Stary Family for all they have done for Steve over the years. Thank you to the doctors & nurses at Detar hospital for their kindness and compassion for Steve. Also, the staff at Hospice of South Texas.
At the request of the family, no services will be held at this time.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

