STEVEN HENDERSON LOUISE - Steven Paul Henderson, 60, of Louise, passed away October 12, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1958 in El Campo. Steven was the drainage foreman for the Wharton County Drainage District and a member of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Vajdos Henderson of Louise; mother, Georgia Henderson of Louise; daughter, Kinsley Henderson of Louise; son, Koale Jaks of Louise; sisters, Linda Henderson of Louise, Lori Kaspar and husband David of Schertz and Jody Watson and husband Shane of El Campo and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Henderson; brother, Jerry Henderson; great-nephew, Stetson Wright and father and mother-in-law, Gibson and Lorraine Vajdos. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at Triska Funeral Home and from 5-6 p.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Hillje with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, October 18 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Clement Quainoo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise. Pallbearers will be Keith Bain, Paul Blumrick, Greg Chromcak, Billy Drapela, Dickie George, Johnny Henderson, Joey Roome and Brad Rubesh. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Louise Volunteer Fire Department. Memorial donations in memory of Steven may be made to the Louise Volunteer Fire Department or St. Procopius Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (4)
- Letter: Reader gives opinion on what is dividing the country (2)
- Letter: Congress is committing political suicide (2)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
Online Poll
How fast have you driven?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.