Steven M. Thompson
VICTORIA — Steven M. Thompson entered into rest on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born August 30, 1958 in Victoria, TX to the late Marshall and Martha Louise Thompson, Jr.
Steven leaves to mourn his wife Josephine Thompson, his daughters Nichole Thompson (A.C.) Harris and Monique Thompson; his stepdaughter Deanna Gardner, and stepson Robert Gardner, Jr; his sisters Martha Kay Maddox, Ethel Thompson Shelton, and Marsha Thompson Pickens; his brother Mitchell Thompson; and his aunt Marsha A. Thompson. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his brother Bobby Joe Thompson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Hobbs, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

