STEVEN LLOYD ROEMER VICTORIA - Steven Lloyd Roemer, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born October 17, 1958 in Victoria, Texas to James Roemer and Rosalie Hrabovsky Roemer. Steven graduated from Victoria High School in 1977. He worked for Victoria Printing for more than 20 years where he developed many lasting friendships. Steven loved following sports especially the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans, and the Houston Astros. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Steven is survived by his mother, Rosalie Roemer; sisters, Cynthia Ericksen (Richard) of San Antonio, Stephanie Roemer and Donna Conti (James) of Victoria; and brother, Donald Roemer of Austin; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Steven is preceded in death by his father and brothers, Mark Roemer and Brian Roemer. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26th from 5pm - 7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Rosary will be recited at 6 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, with Father Gary Janak officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Conti, Richard Ericksen, Randy Bernhard, Nathan Brown, Larry Ormsby, Vince Colliani, and Dennis Ellis. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Building Fund or Muscular Dystrophy Association - USA National Office 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601. Words of comfort may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Houston Hwy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (7)
- Letter: Reader responds to guest column (5)
- Letter: Is secular humanism the new evil? (4)
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries (4)
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county? (4)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Signs that target panhandling will be futile (3)
- Letter: Coverage of airport rehabilitation has evolved (3)
- Downtown plaza trees lit with new lights (2)
- Syndicated column: Morality of free markets (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 25
Online Poll
What is your Christmas wish?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.