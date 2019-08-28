STROUD CARTER KELLEY PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Stroud, 70, of Prague, Czech Republic, died at Motol Hospital on August 6. He was a resident of Austin and the Austin area for more than thirty years. Stroud was born in Victoria on September 19, 1948, the only child of W. H. ("Bill") and Hyacinth ("Hy") Kelley. He graduated from St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin and received his B.A. (Hon.) in history from the University of Texas and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. Stroud served as committee counsel and special counsel to Texas House of Representatives in the 64th through 68th Legislatures. From 1978 to 1987, he engaged in private law practice and oil and gas exploration, before joining the Texas General Land Office legal department in 1987, where he held several positions including deputy general counsel and special counsel for energy policy. While in high school and university he worked for several years as a newspaper reporter. He was active in Texas politics. Stroud resided in Prague, Czech Republic from 1997 and from 1999 to 2016, he was an international legal and business consultant in oil, gas, and power sector reform in a number of countries, including the Republic of Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Albania, Montenegro, and Afghanistan. Stroud was an avid gardener and salt water fisherman, especially in the Magnolia Beach area on Matagorda Bay. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by a daughter, Frances Kelley Ozaki of Tokyo, Japan, and a son, William S.W. Kelley of Austin, and a beloved grandson, K.C. Kelley Ozaki; and a cousin, Jo Harrell of Austin. A burial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson, Texas at 2pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The family is being served by Taylor Funeral Home, 511 Ross Graves Dr., Timpson, Texas 75975. To send condolences or sign an online register please visit www.taylorfh.net
