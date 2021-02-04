Sue Hugo
INEZ — Wanda Sue Hugo, 70, of Inez was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM. She was born February 21, 1950 in Wharton, TX to James Leroy and Mavis Williams. Sue was a retired educator serving multiple schools and counties. She married the love of her life, Lynn Hugo, on June 1, 1968 in Port Lavaca, TX. Their 52 years of marriage was a true picture of devoted and perfect love. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Hugo, her daughters, Monica (Brian) Herman of Godley, TX and Holly Birmingham of Inez, TX. She leaves behind four grandkids that are her pride and joy; Karli and Cody Birmingham and Caitlin and Payton Herman. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol (Curtis) Hahn of Port Lavaca and Gail (Ronnie) Stevenson of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sue was a devout Christian all of her life and was a light to everyone she met. She was always willing to share the gospel with whoever she was around. While she will be greatly missed on earth, we find peace that she will be waiting for us in heaven.
Due to the COVID pandemic and the family’s concern for everyone’s’ safety, a private family service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2PM at Colonial Funeral Home.
www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
