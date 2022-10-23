Sue Lynn McFall Lee Hatcher
VICTORIA — Our beloved Mom, Gramma and Nene left us to walk with her LORD on October 5th at the age of 88. She was honest, faithful, fun and loved by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sue McFall and son Curtis Lee and husband Charles Hatcher. She is survived by her adoring children, Marvin and wife Lorrie Lee and son John (Shag) Lee; three grandchildren, Zachery Lee, Travis and wife Casey Lee and Logan Lee and two great granddaughters, Cora Connie Lee and Camryn Sue Lee.
Born on January 29, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas. She attended schools in Pampa, Texas and finished college at West Texas University in 1956. She was married to Howard Lee from 1955-1979 and married Charles D. Hatcher in 1995.
Sue Lynn gave countless hours to her teaching career where she taught in Pampa, Aransas Pass and Portland, Texas, Laurel, Mississippi and Slidell, Louisiana. Her last 27 years of teaching were in Victoria, Texas at O’Connor, Smith and DeLeon campuses giving her a total of 37 faithful years teaching.
Sue Lynn was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 65 and a 45 year member of Beta Sigma Phi. She was awarded Who’s Who of American Teachers in 1999 and 2000. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with friends and family. Her favorite pastimes were crossword puzzles, playing card games and watching movies.
Sue Lynn was a great Christian and believed in serving her Lord, and faithfully gave to her church John Wesley United Methodist Church in Victoria, Texas.
A very special thank you for the tender love and care the staff and doctors at Citizens Memorial and South Texas Hospice (Dornburg Center of Compassion) in Victoria gave to Sue Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue Lynn’s name to support the mission of Hospice of South Texas at www.hospiceofsouthtexas.org.
We were all made better for knowing and loving Sue Lynn and will miss her dearly.
Memorial Service to be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Victoria, Texas on October 27th at 1pm and Gravesite service in Pampa, Texas at Fairview Cemetery on October 12th at 10am.
