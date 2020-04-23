SUE MCCAN CANNON DENVER, CO - Sue McCan Cannon was born on June 23, 1927 and died peacefully at her home in Denver on April 18, 2020. Sue grew up on the McFaddin Ranch and graduated from Patti Welder High School in Victoria as the Valedictorian. She attended Pine Manor Junior College and received a BA from the University of Texas. An airplane pilot and photographer, she worked for the Victoria Advocate after graduation; her aerial photographs of a burning oil well were published by the Associated Press. In 1951, Sue married George Cannon and moved to Denver. While raising five children, traveling the world, and creating a nationally registered garden, Sue found time to build a legacy of community service in areas of interest ranging from the arts to parks. A founder of the Park People, Sue was its president for five years and served as a board member for 40 years, spearheading tree planting programs and monument restoration efforts in Denver. In Texas, Sue led the successful effort to renovate and restore the iconic post office in McFaddin. She also worked tirelessly to rebuild the historic McFaddin church, knocked down in Hurricane Harvey. Sadly, she was unable to return to see the finished building. Sue's interest in art focused primarily on contemporary art although she supported the performing arts as board member and treasurer of Theater in the Park in Denver. She was also the driving force that formed the Victoria Regional Museum Association, at that time the Royston Nave Memorial Museum that was built by her grandmother Emma McFaddin Nave in memory of her husband. The Nave Museum is now the major art museum in the crossroads area of South Texas. Her interest in art found dramatic expression in the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. Sue was a founder and served as president of the board until 2001. Her interest in the environment was expressed in Denver and Texas through gardening, through work with the park system, and at the state level where Sue was a member of the Colorado Natural Areas Council, appointed by Governor Lamm to serve as its first president. Sue also served on the Board of Trustees of Denver Country Day School and Pine Manor College, on the Board of Governors for the University of Denver and the Board of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Described as a 'force of nature', Sue enthusiastically supported local and national politics, technology, and art. She regularly surfed the Internet, joined political rallies, and attended art openings. She surrounded herself with innovation and delighted in challenging assumptions. Above all things, she was generous to the many people and causes she loved. Sue has been honored by Denver Mayors McNichols, Pena, Webb and Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Lamm, and was awarded the 2002 Stellar Women award. Sue is survived by her daughters Maggie (Mitch) Morrissey and Claudia (David) Knudsen, son Kerry (Susan) Cannon and grandchildren Patrick (Yuki) Cannon, Sam (Hailey) Cannon, Mitchell Morrissey, Madeline Morrissey, Sophie Cannon and Phoebe Cannon and nephews Claude (Jane) McCan III of Austin and James Robert (Julie) McCan of McFaddin. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Sue McCan, brother Claude Kerry (Mary Carroll) McCan, Jr., husband George R. Cannon and sons George R. (Charlotte) Cannon, Jr. and James R. (Karen) Cannon. For those desiring to honor Sue's memory, donations will be gratefully received by the Marianna McFaddin Preservation Foundation, PO Box 146, Victoria, Texas 77902.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.