SULEMA GARZA GUTIERREZ VICTORIA - Sulema Garza Gutierrez died peacefully in her sleep on September 30, 2019 in Victoria Texas. She was born February 4, 1940 in Charco, Texas to Fortino Garza and Antonia Chapa Garza. She was preceded in death by her son, Henry R. Trevino; grandson Colton Trevino; step mothers Aurora Garza and Maria Belen Garza. She is survived by numerous Aunts, Nieces and Nephews. Memorial visitation will begin at 12:00 with the rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm. The Memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.