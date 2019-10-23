SULEMA GUTIERREZ VICTORIA - Sulema Garza Gutierrez died Sept. 30, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12 pm with a rosary to be recited at 1 pm. Memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm on Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
