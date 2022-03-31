Summie L. Thomas
VICTORIA — Summie L. Thomas gained her heavenly wings on Friday, March 25, 2022.
A visitation will be held on, Friday, April 1, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1206 S. Depot St. in Victoria. A visitation service will be held on Saturday , April 2, at 10 a.m., funeral, 11 a.m. at L.E. Meadow Encampment Ground, 708 Evers St. in Cuero. Burial, Noble Cemetery. Tracy’s M.J. Santellana Funeral Directors (361) 582-0858.
