Susan E. Sullivan
ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON — Susan E. Sullivan of Issaquah, Washington, passed away on September 23, 2021. She was born in Austin, Texas to David L. Sullivan and Gwenda (Gwen) Cook of Lufkin, Texas on February 12, 1962. Susan was preceded in death by her father in 2018 and is survived by her mother and her brother, John David Sullivan, of Austin, Texas.
Susan earned her B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984. She pursued a career in Biological Research, beginning in Houston, Texas and continuing in Washington State and Europe, particularly Stockholm, Denmark.
As per her request she will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date
The family requests memorials to the donor’s favorite charity.
www.schaetter.com
Arrangements are by the schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg, Texas.
