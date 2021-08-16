Susan (Ganem) Will has taken the greatest journey of her life to join her Lord and Savior in heaven. She passed from this world with grace and love in her heart on August 10 after fighting a courageous battle with COVID.
She was born November 7, 1954, in Victoria to George and Pauline Ganem. Susan was beautiful her entire life, inside and out. She was Miss Victoria in 1973 and was known for beauty, Intelligence, grace, and talent. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved everyone and was quick to help anyone in need. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could fill a room with her loud, boisterous laugh.
Susan was a daughter, mother, Granny, sister, teacher and friend who touched many lives. She was extremely strong in her faith and love of the Lord and often spoke to individuals who lost their way. Her kindness, generosity and love of those in need will long be remembered. She was also a force to be reckoned with in a tennis game, beauty pageant, or cheerleading competition in her younger years. Her talent for debate stayed strong her entire life and she welcomed a lively discussion on just about any subject from the Bible to economics to politics. Susan graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting.
Her greatest and most proud accomplishment are her two daughters, Mary Catherine Jones (Bill Jones) and Susan Elizabeth Kopecky (Alfred Kopecky). She loved “her girls” with all her heart and was very proud of them. She was also an amazing “Granny” to her grandchildren, Dodson Jones, Katie Jane Kopecky and Penelope (“Poppy”) Kopecky. She loved her nieces and nephews and was jokingly called “The kissing lady” by a nephew because she would not pass up the chance to give kisses to all of them. She often said, “children are loved and treasured by the Lord”.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Don Will, her confidant and best friend for 27 years. She is also survived by sisters, Georgette Evans, Marilyn Blevins, and brothers, George Ganem, Jr., Gerard Ganem, and Jeff Ganem, all of Victoria.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Daniel Cano and his amazing staff of caregivers at Citizens Medical Center who helped Susan fight the good fight.
Due to the current rise of the COVID pandemic, a come and go visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 5:00-6:30 (masks required), with a Rosary to follow from 6:30-7:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Christ Kitchen, her favorite charity.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
With great appreciation to the following pallbearers: George Ganem, Jeff Ganem, Danny Evans, Todd Evans, Brandon Blevins and Kwinton James Urban.
